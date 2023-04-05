Corepower Yoga teams up with Sharp Healthcare Kidney and Pancreas Transplant program

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – April is National Donate Life Month, a time to raise awareness and encourage people to register as organ, eye and tissue donors.

More than 100,000 people are waiting for lifesaving organ transplants. 6,000 people in the US died in 2021 while on the transplant waiting list.\

CorePower Yoga is teaming up with the Sharp HealthCare Kidney and Pancreas Transplant Program to celebrate this annual observance by offering a free class to community members through April.

Yoga Instructor Dale Sheehan joined KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego to discuss the new partnership.