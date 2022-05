Corey Gustafson to run for 50thCongressional District Race vs. Scott Peters

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – After the county redistricting was solidified earlier this year, Congressman Darrel Issa was moved out of the 50th district.

Now the race is on to find the new representative to take over his position.

Corey Gustafson (R), Candidate for the 50th Congressional District talked with KUSI’s Jason Austell on “Good Evening San Diego” about his campaign and what he plans on doing for the 50th district.