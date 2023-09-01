Coronado activists hosting ‘Stop the Sewage’ rally Friday





CORONADO (KUSI) – Coronado activists are holding a protest Friday calling for a State of Emergency over the Tijuana Sewage Crisis, which has been going on for over 40 years.

KUSI’s Dan Plante explains, the idea behind the protest is to get Gavin Newsom’s attention, to “stop the madness.” The activists say “the economic devastation of the San Diego tourism industries, environmental degradation, and the extreme risk of poisonous infections for our families and children, Navy SEALS and military on their own training grounds, First Responders, Border Patrol agents, lifeguards, and even pets at dog beach is unacceptable. We cannot wait for decades-long solutions that are “only on the drawing board”. We demand public health protection with emergency wastewater mitigation measures from our State and Federal government now.”

Newsom has already denied a previous request to declare a State of Emergency, so it doesn’t seem like he is interested in the concerns of the people of Imperial Beach. Dan Plante asks, “maybe he will listen to the people of Coronado.”

For more information visit: www.stopthesewage.org

STOP THE SEWAGE rally scheduled for 4pm Friday at Central Beach Coronado. Participants are demanding @GavinNewsom declare an emergency to get the issue fixed. pic.twitter.com/jnWG8N7qYZ — KUSI News (@KUSINews) September 1, 2023