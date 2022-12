Coronado Annual Holiday Parade on Dec. 2

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Coronado Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Holiday Parade on Friday, Dec. 2 starting at 6 p.m.

The parade with run through the business district on Orange Ave. in Coronado. Santa Claus will arrive on a fire engine and will light the city’s Christmas tree.

KUSI’s Jason Austell was joined by Coronado Mayor Richard Bailey to talk about the event and what attendees can expect.

More info about road closures can be found here.