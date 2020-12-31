Coronado Beach closed after swimmer’s fin was bit by a shark

CORONADO (KUSI) – Lifeguards closed Coronado Beach for 2 days after a swimmer’s fin was nipped by a juvenile white shark Wednesday afternoon.

Lifeguard Capt. Sean Carey said the swimmer was not harmed and was able to positively identify the type of shark. The incident was witnessed by several surfers in the area at the time.

Carey said the swim fin has tooth marks on it as a result of the bite. He said the water was immediately cleared and the beach closed to all water activity.

“We will be monitoring the waters by boat to keep an eye out for it,” Carey said. “We have informed the Shark Lab.”

The beach has been posted and will not reopen until New Year’s Day.

For more information visit City of Coronado website.