Coronado carjacking victim declared brain dead, suspect arraigned in court

CORONADO (KUSI) – Early Sunday violence unfolded when callers reported seeing a man on the windshield of a car that had crashed into the Coronado toll booths.

Navy Sailor Eddie Foster had his car stolen by a couple of teenagers. By the end of the confrontation, Foster was found unconscious by first responders lying the the roadway. He has since been on life support and is not expected to survive.

18-year-old Ricardo Gongora is facing DUI and attempted murder charges after being arraigned in court on Wednesday.