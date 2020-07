Coronado celebrated July 4th without annual festivities

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Coronado is known for it’s famous Fourth of July festivities that would normally bring together large crowds.

However, with recent coronavirus outbreaks, those events were canceled in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Mayor Richard Bailey joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss how the City handled Independence Day differently and a look ahead with the rise in coronavirus cases.