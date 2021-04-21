Coronado City Council unanimously approves Fourth of July Fireworks show and other celebrations

CORONADO (KUSI) – The Coronado City Council unanimously approved having a fireworks show to celebrate Independence Day later this summer.

Coronado Mayor Richard Bailey was happy to announce his city will be celebrating Independence Day with fireworks, a parade, 7.4K community run, and a demo from the U.S. Navy Parachute team, the Leap Frogs.

Bailey said, “the only way we’re going to return to normalcy, is to actually start planning for it, and making it happen.”

On the other hand, the San Diego Democrat Party is calling on the San Diego City Council and County Board of Supervisor to end SeaWorld’s Fireworks show. The Democrats claim the noise from SeaWorld’s fireworks, “frighten companion animals, terrifies lonely shelter dogs and cats, and wreaks havoc on wildlife, often causing dogs and cats to flee and become lost and injured, and the toxic chemicals released into the air and water poison the environment.”

Mayor Bailey will discuss this vote, and other updates on what is happening in Coronado Wednesday on KUSI’s Good Evening San Diego.

Coronado Mayor Richard Bailey published the following video to his Instagram page (@_RichardBailey) announcing the vote: