Coronado coping with covid-19 closures

CORONADO (KUSI) – Coronado is slowly reopening retail and restaurants as health restrictions lift. Coronado Mayor Richard Bailey discussed the next steps he wants to see as the city and county move forward.

San Diego County health officials reported 110 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths on Monday, raising the totals to 5,946 cases and 211 deaths.

At the same time — citing decreasing coronavirus hospitalization and ICU rates statewide — Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday announced a relaxation of restrictions that could allow more businesses to reopen quicker in a majority of the state’s counties. Newsom also said that if the current trends continue, the state may be able to significantly ease restrictions statewide in the next few weeks.

The looser restrictions announced by Newsom include requirements that counties have no more than a 5% increase in hospitalizations over a seven-day period, have no more than an 8% positive rate among people tested for coronavirus and have 15 trained patient-contact-tracing workers per 100,000 population.

The governor said he was encouraged by recent statewide statistics that have shown a 7.5% decrease in coronavirus hospitalizations over the past two weeks, an 8.7% decline in intensive-care unit patients in that same period and an “unprecedented number of masks” and other personal protective equipment being distributed throughout the state.