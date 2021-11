Coronado Film Festival addresses stigma of suicide with documentary ‘Living Through It’

CORONADO (KUSI) – Wednesday was the opening day for the Coronado Island Film Festival and the opening film has hit close to home.

The opening film is called “Living Through It” and it is a short documentary about two people who survived a suicide attempt off the Coronado Bridge.

KUSI’s Dan Plante attended Wednesday’s premiere and joined viewers live from under the Coronado Bridge.