Coronado Island Film Festival continues over weekend

CORONADO (KUSI) – The Coronado Film Festival began on Wednesday and continues until Sunday.

Merridee Book, Executive Director of Coronado Island Film Festival, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to discuss details of the festival.

To read the schedule, visit www.coronadofilmfest.com/2021guide

To learn more on how to attend visit www.coronadofilmfest.com