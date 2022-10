Coronado Junior Woman’s Club will host the 13th Annual “A Taste Of Coronado”

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Oct. 12, The Coronado Junior Woman’s Club will hot the 13th Annual A Taste of Coronado.

The event will feature food and drunk tastings and feature Coronado’s most prominent and beloved restaurants, bars and shops.

More info: https://www.atasteofcoronado.com/