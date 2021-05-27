Coronado makes `Dr. Beach’ 2021 top beaches in America list

CORONADO (KUSI) – Coronado Beach cracked the “Dr. Beach” 2021 top 10 beaches in America list released Thursday, with the coastal scientist and professor behind the annual rankings calling it “the toast of Southern California.”

Stephen Leatherman, who has gone by “Dr. Beach” in reviewing the country’s shorelines over the past three decades, placed Coronado Beach at No. 8 in this year’s list.

“It is a veritable oasis by the sea that is hundreds of yards wide,” Leatherman wrote. “With its subtropical vegetation, unique Mediterranean climate and fine sparkling sand, beachgoers flock to this beach for great ship-watching and the summer’s warm and mild surf. The local landmark, Hotel del Coronado, was built over a hundred years ago; kings, sheiks, actors and actresses have stayed at this iconic hotel.”

The beach ranked No. 9 on Leatherman’s 2020 list.

Rounding out the top 10 beaches on this year’s list are Hapuna Beach in Hawaii Island; Coopers Beach in Southampton, New York; Ocracoke Lifeguarded Beach in the Outer Banks of North Carolina; St. George Island State Park in Florida; Lighthouse Beach, Buxton, Outer Banks of North Carolina; Duke Kahanamoku Beach in Oahu’s Waikiki, Caladesi Island State Park in Dunedin and Clearwater, Florida; Beachwalker Park in Kiawah Island, South Carolina; and Coast Guard Beach in Cape Cod, Massachusetts.