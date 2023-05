Coronado makes Dr. Beach’s 2023 top 10 beaches in America list





CORONADO (CNS) – Coronado Beach cracked the “Dr. Beach” 2023 top 10 beaches in America list released today, with the coastal scientist and professor behind the annual rankings calling it “the toast of Southern California.”

Stephen Leatherman, who has gone by “Dr. Beach” in reviewing the country’s shorelines over the past three decades, placed Coronado Beach at No. 6 in this year’s list.