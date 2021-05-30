Coronado Mayor Bailey gives update on SANDAG’s new transportation plan





CORONADO (KUSI) – San Diego Association of Governments is creating a new transportation plan for the region, re-envisioning how San Diegans get themselves around town.

Coronado Mayor and SANDAG Board Member, Richard Bailey, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell to give an update on the SANDAG meeting that occurred on May 28, in which a formal draft was presented.

Many San Diegans would likely agree with most of SANDAG’s plan, such as freeway expansions, better use of existing right-of-ways, and improved intersection traffic, Bailey said.

However, two-thirds of the funds will be going to public transportation projects, Bailey said, which many San Diegans are not using right now because current public transportation options lack practicality.

In order to pay for the estimated $163 billion price tag, SANDAG is proposing these taxes: a one cent sales tax increase and four cents per vehicle miles traveled, which is made up of two cents locally and two cents at the state level.

The vehicle miles traveled fee is designed to encourage public transport use.

KUSI will continue to update viewers on SANDAG creating its new transportation plan.