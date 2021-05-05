Coronado Mayor Bailey on San Diego County’s vote to extend eviction moratorium

CORONADO (KUSI) – The San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted to extend the state’s pandemic eviction moratorium, but many people are concerned what the negative consequences of the many extensions will be on the economy.

If passed, landlords will be able to recoup 80% of lost rental income from their tenants through California’s rent relief program.

Landlords, elected officials, and various other people are very concerned this ordinance is setting people up for government dependence, and failure.

For example, Coronado Mayor Richard Bailey explained that tenants are going to be left with a large rent bill at the end of this, which will then lead to their eviction. After that, he warns they will have a hard time finding a new place to live.

On the other hand, Democrat San Diego County Supervisor Nora Vargas believes the eviction moratorium will prevent families from becoming homeless.

Coronado Mayor Richard Bailey joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the County Board of Supervisors’ vote to extend the eviction moratorium, and explain his concerns in more detail.