Coronado Mayor discusses protests and EPA allocating $300 million to fix Tijuana sewage problem





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has proposed spending $300 million to address the problem of toxic sewage flowing across the border into San Diego County, legislators announced.

The money would be part of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement Implementation Act, and will be used for the engineering, planning, design and construction of wastewater infrastructure at the border, officials said.

Coronado Mayor Richard Bailey joined Good Morning San Diego to give an update on the Tijuana sewage issue. There was a stakeholder meeting earlier recently where the EPA outline their congressional approved mission is and the timeline for putting a shovel in the ground.

Mayor Bailey also discussed how Coronado is handling the protests and why the bridge was closed the last two nights.