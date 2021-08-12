Coronado Mayor Richard Bailey discusses campaign for 52nd Congressional District

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Coronado’s Republican Mayor Richard Bailey has announced a campaign for Congress.

Bailey will be campaigning to replace Democrat Rep. Scott Peters in the 52nd Congressional District.

Mayor Bailey joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to discuss his decision to run for Congress, and detail the issues he wants to fix.

More information on Bailey’s campaign can be found on his website: www.richardbailey.com

