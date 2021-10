Coronado Mayor Richard Bailey discusses his congressional campaign for District 52





CORONADO (KUSI) – Coronado Mayor Richard Bailey is running for U.S. Congress.

Currently, Bailey is outraising incumbent Congressman Scott Peters $406,000 to $226,000.

99% of the contributions have come from individuals.

Mayor Bailey himself joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to discuss his campaign.

The mayor clarified that his campaign has not accepted money from pharmaceutical corporations such as Pfizer or Merck, or from any corporate PACs.

He further urged every candidate in the race for District 52 to return all corporate PAC funds and commit to not accepting corporate PAC money in the future.