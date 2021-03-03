Coronado Mayor, Richard Bailey introduces Knick Knack Paddy Whack, Give a Dog a Home

Coronado Mayor, Richard Bailey teamed up with some amazing local animal shelters to create a dog treat subscription business that donates 100% of profits to local rescue groups to fund expanded shelter space, veterinarian costs for rescue dogs, and forever foster programs, among other initiatives. Knick Knack Paddy Whack Give a Dog a Home launched in late, 2020.

The mission of #KKPW is to end the euthanasia of shelter dogs in San Diego, California, and beyond by providing a new dedicated revenue source through the sale of high quality dog treats.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon went to one of the involved animal shelters, The Animal Pad in La Mesa to talk with Mayor Bailey about why he started this company.

If you’d like to purchase some yummy and nutritious treats for “good boy” or “good girl” visit: https://knick-knack-paddy-whack.com/

At checkout you’ll be able to select from eight local rescue groups to support with your purchase.