Coronado Mayor Richard Bailey pleased Congress finally working to clean up Tijuana River Sewage

CORONADO (KUSI) – More rain in San Diego means more sewage is spilling is spilling into the ocean in Imperial Beach from the Tijuana River Valley.

KUSI’s Dan Plante reported on this issue over 30 years ago for his senior project as a student at San Diego State, and continues to do so today.

Now, Congress is planning to spend $300 million to stop this massive problem, that is now regularly affecting water quality along the coast all the way up to Coronado.

As a result, both Imperial Beach and Coronado beaches are forced to close for health reasons for many days of every year.

KUSI’s Dan Plante spoke with Coronado Mayor Richard Bailey on the beach to hear his thoughts on the proposed spending to fix this issue. Bailey is pleased with the news, but warned it is a very complicated issue.

Mayor Bailey put the problem into perspective explaining, that on average, millions of gallons of sewage flows into the ocean from the Tijuana River Valley for about 100 days of each year.

EARLIER STORY (2/4/2020): Mexico is dumping 50 million gallons of raw sewage into the United States every single day