Coronado Mayor Richard Bailey: Public Transit is not an efficient way to travel in San Diego County





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Yesterday, KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon and Coronado Mayor, Richard Bailey, put the San Diego Transit system to the test to see how long it would take to get from Coronado to the UTC area. You can watch the whole transit test HERE.

SANDAG recently passed an enormous Regional Transportation plan, costing taxpayers an estimated $160 billion.

Mayor Bailey voted against SANDAG’s Regional Transportation Plan, because he believes the people of Coronado do not benefit from any of the proposed transit projects. As it turns out, he was right. His reaction to the bill being passed can be found HERE.

They started at 7:00 AM at Coronado City Hall, and went all the way up to UTC. According to Google Maps, that exact trip is a 22-minute drive!

We checked in with Mayor Bailey and McKinnon every step of the way on Jan. 25 on Good Morning San Diego, and they finally arrived at their destination about 1 hour and 40 minutes later!

SANDAG wants more people to use public transit, but is that realistic in San Diego County?@KmcKinnonKUSI and Mayor @RichardPBailey went from Coronado to UTC via public transit, and the trip took nearly TWO HOURS! It would have been a 22 minute drive.https://t.co/hRlsiFwrvG — KUSI News (@KUSINews) January 26, 2022

