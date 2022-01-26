Coronado Mayor Richard Bailey: Public Transit is not an efficient way to travel in San Diego County

KUSI Newsroom,
Posted:

Updated:

KUSI Newsroom

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Yesterday, KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon and Coronado Mayor, Richard Bailey, put the San Diego Transit system to the test to see how long it would take to get from Coronado to the UTC area. You can watch the whole transit test HERE.

SANDAG recently passed an enormous Regional Transportation plan, costing taxpayers an estimated $160 billion.

Mayor Bailey voted against SANDAG’s Regional Transportation Plan, because he believes the people of Coronado do not benefit from any of the proposed transit projects. As it turns out, he was right. His reaction to the bill being passed can be found HERE.

They started at 7:00 AM at Coronado City Hall, and went all the way up to UTC. According to Google Maps, that exact trip is a 22-minute drive!

We checked in with Mayor Bailey and McKinnon every step of the way on Jan. 25 on Good Morning San Diego, and they finally arrived at their destination about 1 hour and 40 minutes later!

RELATED ARTICLES

How will SANDAG fund this $160 billion Regional Transportation Plan?

Mayor Richard Bailey’s reacts to the approved SANDAG Regional Transportation Plan

El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells, votes in favor of what’s best for East County in SANDAG meeting

CEO of SANDAG responds to the vote that passed the 2021 Regional Transportation Plan

‘They passed the plan and they don’t even know how they are going to pay for it!’ Jim Desmond responds to recent SANDAG vote

SANDAG approves Regional Transportation Plan filled with new taxes

Categories: California News, Good Morning San Diego, KUSI, Local San Diego News