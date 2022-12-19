Coronado Mayor Richard Bailey: SANDAG Chair Hasan Ikhrata is out-of-touch with San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In a recent article, SANDAG’s Executive Director, Hasan Ikhrata, explained why he is standing by the extremely unpopular plan to charge drivers for every mile they drive.

The SANDAG Board has abandoned support of the plan, as San Diego residents are strongly against it, and are even questioning why Democrats on the Board even supported it in the first place. The Board also is pushing for Ikhrata to leave his position as Executive Director, as he doesn’t represent the interests of San Diegans.

SANDAG Board Member and Coronado Mayor, Richard Bailey, has been opposed to the mileage tax since it was first introduced, and believes Ikhrata is “out-of-touch” with San Diego.

Bailey joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego to share why he was surprised to hear Ikhrata standing by his support for the plan that has no support.