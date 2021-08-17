Coronado parents and residents hold town hall over ‘critical race theory’ curriculum

CORONADO (KUSI) – Coronado parents and residents held a town hall Monday night in order to halt the progression of a curriculum that the parents say includes “critical race theory.”

Coronado Unified is using a program from the Anti-Defamation League called “No Place for Hate.”

Chairman of Reform California, Carl DeMaio, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the town hall.

DeMaio described critical race theory as teaching children that America is rooted in racism and so are its institutions.