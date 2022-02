Coronado resident Johanna Torgeson wins Surf City Marathon in Huntington Beach

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Coronado resident Johanna Torgeson is a Navy Pilot and mother of two.

Last weekend, she beat out more than 11,000 runners win the Surf City Marathon in Huntington Beach.

It was her first ever marathon victory, and her finishing time was 3:06:13.

Torgeson discussed her victory and all the hard work she put in with KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski on Good Morning San Diego.