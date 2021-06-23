Coronado school board holds special meeting to decide disciplinary action

CORONADO (KUSI) – A special Coronado Unified Board meeting took place today.

School leaders addressed the alleged racist actions of fans and players who threw tortillas at the Orange Glen basketball team and fans.

Board members plan to provide an update on the investigation and what steps they’re taking against the people responsible.

KUSI’s Hunter Sowards has been following the story with more details on the story throughout the night.