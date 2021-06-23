Coronado School District votes to release head basketball coach after tortilla-throwing incident





CORONADO (KUSI) – Coronado Unified trustees announced following closed-door board discussions Tuesday, to release the head basketball coach of Coronado High after fallout from a tortilla-throwing incident that’s currently under investigation.

The actions came following public comment during the special board meeting about what transpired following the Coronado High and Orange Glen championship basketball game Saturday night.

Before tortillas were hurled towards players of the Orange Glen team, Coronado Coach JD Laaperi approached their bench in an aggressive manner, said Escondido assistant coach Brian Gallo.

“It’s a shame when people lose their jobs but when you are a leader of young men and student athletes I think there’s no place in the game for that,” Gallo said. “I think that’s the right call. You can watch the video that KUSI took that night, it’s clear what happened.”