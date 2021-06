Coronado throws tortillas at Orange Glen High after CIF game; investigation underway

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – An investigation is underway in Coronado over what some are calling an act of racism.

Video from the championship game between Orange Glen and Coronado High School shows tortillas being hurled at Orange Glen players and staff.

Witnesses have said it all started with a fight between coaches.

KUSI’s Hunter Sowards was live at Coronado High School with more on the situation.