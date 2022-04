Coronado to host first Brett’s Naturals Invitationals on May 7

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A community event, Naturals Invitationals, will take place in Coronado on May 7.

Brett Davis, event organizer of IQ Podcasts, joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss details of the event.

100% of proceeds from the VIP Dinner will go towards the Coronado Police Officers Association to purchase a vintage police car.