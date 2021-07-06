Coronado Unified votes to appeal CIF’s decision to revoke Coronado High’s basketball championship
CORONADO (KUSI) – The California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) last week voted to vacate Coronado High School’s championship title after investigating the now-infamous tortilla-throwing incident which occurred just after Coronado High’s championship victory over Escondido’s Orange Glen High School.
Coronado Unified School District’s governing board appealed the ruling in a unanimous vote on Tuesday.
Not only did CIF’s ruling vacate Coronado High’s championship title, but it also placed Coronado High on probation until the end of the 2023-2024 school year.
CIF has also limited them from hosting any sectional, regional or state postseason basketball games until the end of the 2022-2023 school year.
All of Coronado High’s athletic teams must complete these requirements before hosting postseason play:
- Completion of a sportsmanship workshop (to include a component of racial/cultural sensitivity training such as the NFHS Implicit Bias Course) for all Coronado High School administrators, athletic director(s), coaches and student-athletes.
- Completion of game management training for all Coronado High School administrators and athletic director(s).
“In this instance, there is no doubt the act of throwing tortillas at a predominately Latino team is unacceptable and warrants sanctions,” the CIF said last week during an announcement.
The state’s CIF has the support of the CIF-San Diego Section.
To read the CIF’s entire statement on the investigation of the tortilla-throwing incident, visit: https://www.cifstate.org/news/coronado_6.30.21