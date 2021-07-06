Coronado Unified votes to appeal CIF’s decision to revoke Coronado High’s basketball championship

CORONADO (KUSI) – The California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) last week voted to vacate Coronado High School’s championship title after investigating the now-infamous tortilla-throwing incident which occurred just after Coronado High’s championship victory over Escondido’s Orange Glen High School.

Coronado Unified School District’s governing board appealed the ruling in a unanimous vote on Tuesday.

Not only did CIF’s ruling vacate Coronado High’s championship title, but it also placed Coronado High on probation until the end of the 2023-2024 school year.

CIF has also limited them from hosting any sectional, regional or state postseason basketball games until the end of the 2022-2023 school year.

All of Coronado High’s athletic teams must complete these requirements before hosting postseason play:

Completion of a sportsmanship workshop (to include a component of racial/cultural sensitivity training such as the NFHS Implicit Bias Course) for all Coronado High School administrators, athletic director(s), coaches and student-athletes. Completion of game management training for all Coronado High School administrators and athletic director(s).

“In this instance, there is no doubt the act of throwing tortillas at a predominately Latino team is unacceptable and warrants sanctions,” the CIF said last week during an announcement.

The state’s CIF has the support of the CIF-San Diego Section.

To read the CIF’s entire statement on the investigation of the tortilla-throwing incident, visit: https://www.cifstate.org/news/coronado_6.30.21