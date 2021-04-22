Coronado will hold Fourth of July celebrations this Summer





CORONADO (KUSI) – Coronado City Council has unanimously approved celebrations for Independence Day in summer 2021, including a parade, a community run, a demo from the U.S. Navy parachute team, the “The Leap Frogs,” and of course — fireworks.

On an average Fourth of July, the city experiences an estimated 100,000 to 300,000 visitors.

Coronado Mayor Richard Bailey was elated to announce that his city will be celebrating the holiday this summer after a year of pandemic closures on large events all over the county.

Mayor Bailey himself joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the upcoming celebration.