Coronado’s Crown City Classic will be first road race since start of pandemic

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Small businesses of all types were devastated by the pandemic, but none like the events industry.

How many 5Ks, marathons, and triathlons do we normally see in San Diego?

This Independence Day weekend is a different story.

The 48th Annual Crown City Classic will take place on July 3 at 7 a.m. with a 5K and 12K at Tidelands Park.

Dan Cruz from the 48th Annual Crown City Classic joined KUSI’s Brandon Stone to discuss the events.

Registration is open at crowncityrun.com