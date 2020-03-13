Coronavirus and its economic impact in San Diego and beyond

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Businesses are going to be losing a substantial amount of money and employee time over these next few weeks, according to the San Diego County Taxpayers Association.

President & CEO, Haney Hong, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss how do we protect our local businesses and the individuals they employ.

“We are all in this together. This pandemic doesn’t just target one political party or race. We are one community, let’s work together to get through this. It can be easy in such challenging times to think of just ourselves and our families, but now more than ever, we need to stay united and support one another,” said Hong.

1. Know your resources. It’s completely normal for small business owners and workers to be worried, with so much uncertainty with Coronavirus. It’s vital to stay educated and up-to-date on resources and services available to the public. The State of California will allow you to file Coronavirus-related claims if you are unable to work, caring for a sick or quarantined family member or if your hours have been cut at work. The Small Business Association says they plan to work directly with state Governors to provide targeted, low-interest loans to small businesses and non-profits that have been severely impacted by COVID-19.2.

2. Shop local where you can. If you can, continue to support local businesses to keep the economy moving. For example, if you regularly shop in-person at a local grocery store, what can you do to keep supporting that store? Perhaps you can call-in your order for pickup or even have it delivered?