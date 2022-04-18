Coronavirus restrictions to be lifted at the border on May 23





SAN YSIDRO BORDER CROSING (KUSI) – Some experts warn a humanitarian crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border could get even worse if the Biden administration follows through on a plan to remove coronavirus restrictions.

Biden plans to rescind Title 42, a Trump-era policy which allows border officials to rapidly turn away migrants at the border without due process (such as the option to seek asylum) in order to stop the cross-country spread of COVID-19.

Restrictions are set to end on May 23 unless lawmakers prevent it from moving forward.

