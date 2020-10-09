Cory Briggs calls out City Attorney Mara Elliott for ‘taking a pension she is not entitled to’

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – For the last four years, Mara Elliott has served as San Diego’s City Attorney but is now being challenged by Cory Briggs.

Some of Briggs’ key issues include protecting voters, public safety and taxpayers, calling himself a taxpayer advocate. On KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego, Briggs said, “my entire career has been spent protecting taxpayers against the excesses of the establishment of people like Mara Elliott.”

Briggs says he seeks to give nonpolitical legal advice to the Mayor and City Council if elected.

Cory Briggs attacked City Attorney Mara Elliott for her decision to continue taking a pension, despite San Diegans voting to eliminate pensions for elected officials in 2012. Briggs explained, “In 2018, the voters approved pay raises for elected officials because they weren’t getting any other benefits. It turns out Mara Elliott has secretly been taking a pension that she is not entitled to. The last calculation I saw is that her pension will bring her about $3.5 million.”

Briggs then explained the controversy surrounding this saying, “our pension system is $3 billion in debt. That’s about 3/4ths of the city’s annual budget. Because it continues to go up from abuses like Mara Elliott’s, the taxpayers in San Diego are facing a very serious looming threat. We’re not going to be able to pay for the basic services that everybody has come to expect as the debt continues to go up and yet we are doing absolutely nothing about it.”

Briggs discussed Mara Elliott’s pension and his priorities if elected City Attorney with KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego.

