Cory Briggs running for San Diego City Attorney

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Cory Briggs is running for election for San Diego City Attorney in the upcoming general election.

Briggs is running against incumbent Mara Elliott and joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss why he should be San Diego’s next City Attorney.

The taxpayer advocate said he would be “Lawyering through the eyes of taxpayers, not political special interests.”