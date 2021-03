Cosmetology students impacted by COVID-19 regulations

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Cosmetology students in California are being hit especially hard by COVID-19 restrictions because the important final exam they need to take is no longer being administered, leaving them without the ability to get their license, according to Congressman Darrell Issa.

Issa visited cosmetology students at Bellus Academy Cosmetology Student Forum in El Cajon Friday.