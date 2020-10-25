Costco is selling COVID-19 saliva test kits from Azova on its website

(KUSI) – People can now order coronavirus tests from Costco online. The wholesale retailer is selling COVID-19 saliva test kits on its website.

The telemedicine company Azova provides the tests and customers have two options to choose from, the kit with video observation and ones without it.

The kit alone is around $130 dollars. Video observation, which is a virtual session with the company, adds an extra ten dollars to the price tag.

However, before you can receive your test Azova says you must complete a health assessment and register for a lab order.

Then after the lab receives your kit, they say you should have your test results within 24 to 72 hours..

Director at Horizon Clinical Research, Dr. Mona Hacker, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the COVID-19 test kits.