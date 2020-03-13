Costco lines reach unexpected lengths as shoppers rush to stores to calm their coronavirus fears





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The lines at Costco in recent days have been so long that we had to send a camera there to see it firsthand.

KUSI’s Allie Wagner visited the Costco in Chula Vista to speak with shoppers and see how they are preparing, or over preparing, for the coronavirus pandemic.

She posted this video to her Facebook page of the line of shoppers waiting for a shipment of toilet paper and water bottles to arrive!

KUSI Photographer Mike Saucedo went to the Costco in Mission Valley where the scene was similar.

We streamed his camera feed to the KUSI News Facebook page for over an hour as shoppers were entering, leaving, and some even took time to speak with him to share their plans. See the video below to watch the craziness.

