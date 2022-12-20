City faces budget deficits, parking costs may increase





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Parking in the city of San Diego could get pricier as leaders explore new options to solve a looming budget deficit.

A new report out by the city’s independent budget analyst is suggesting ways San Diego can boost revenue with a focus on parking costs.

Ideas include adding more parking meters, placing a business tax on rental car companies and adding parking fees for non-residents at major tourist destinations.

Some of the changes need coastal commission approval. Historically, the group has rejected any fees.

San Diego is facing more than $350 million in projected budget deficits over the next five years.

Council President Elo-Rivera joined KUIS’s Hunter Sowards to discuss the details of the coming year’s legislative agenda.