Councilmember and Supervisor team up to launch “Breweries Experiencing Economic Roadblocks” fund

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Brewers Guild says more than 150 independent craft breweries call San Diego County their home, with San Diego serving as the birthplace of some of the industry’s most respected breweries.

In 2018 alone, the craft beer industry contributed a total economic impact of $1,167,656,785 to the San Diego economy, a 34% increase from 2016. A 2017 study found that the craft beer industry contributes approximately 6,275 jobs for the local economy, with $171.3 million in combined labor.

Hops highway ally Supervisor Jim Desmond joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the fund and how it will help brewers amid COVID-19.

“One quarter of the city’s breweries are in my council district. I have been steadfast with my support for this industry. Proactively establishing the Breweries Experiencing Economic Roadblocks (BEER) Fund, just for the breweries and their employees, will help this vital industry get through this difficult time,” stated Councilmember Chris Cate.