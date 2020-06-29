Councilmember Barbara Bry on creating a Gaslamp Promenade

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Businesses in the Gaslmap Quarter started applying for outdoor business permits recently on the City of San Diego’s Development Services website to increase the size of occupancy during coronavirus restrictions.

Council President Pro Tem and Mayoral Candidate, Barbara Bry, joining Good Morning San Diego to discuss the importance of allowing outdoor dining in the Gaslamp and in neighborhoods all over the city to allow the successful re-opening with social distancing requirements.

Bry also discussed the idea of turning parts of Fifth Ave. into a permeate promeade which she said would still be years away.