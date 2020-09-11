Councilmember Barbara Bry reacts to updated COVID-19 reopening guidelines





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego councilmember Barbara Bry joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss California’s COVID-19 reopening guidelines and the controversial streetlight sensor contract that was pulled.

Bry said she is “disappointed that the Governor’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy keeps moving the goal posts for local jurisdictions but he’s right that this crisis will be with us for a long time. We need to take cautious and deliberate steps. And we need to measure outcomes before we plan next steps.”

The Mayoral Candidate said if she wins her first priority will be repairing the economic damage COVID-19 has inflicted on San Diego.