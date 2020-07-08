Councilmember Barbara Bry responds to new indoor dining restrictions

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego City Council is expected to consider a proposed ordinance next week that will expand on Faulconer’s order.

If approved, the ordinance will reduce permit fees, waive and streamline permit reviews, allow for outdoor dining plazas and outdoor operations in on-street parking areas, Faulconer said.

The decision to nix indoor operations at restaurants, bars and breweries is in line with restrictions imposed last week by Gov. Gavin Newsom on counties on the state’s coronavirus monitoring list, which now includes 23 counties.

San Diego County was added to that list Friday, primarily due to the region’s rising rate of cases per 100,000 residents. San Diego County reported 129.3 cases per 100,000 on Monday, well above the state’s metric of 100 per 100,000.

Councilmember Barbara Bry joined Good Morning San Diego to discus Governor Newsom’s indoor business crackdown due to the pandemic seeing more positive cases.

Bry discussed allowing the closure of certain blocks for expanded outdoor dining in communities like La Jolla.

The mayoral candidate also said she plans to look into why museums were part of the new restrictions.