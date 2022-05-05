Councilmember Cate: Proposed freeway signs will promote booming Convoy District area





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego community organizations and local leaders have launched a fundraiser to install six “Convoy Asian Cultural District” freeway signs, hoping to bring more visitors to the Convoy area.

Organizers are hoping to raise $30,000 for the project with an aim to bring more visitors and shoppers to the district.

San Diego City Councilmember, Chris Cate, is one of the leaders of the movement, as he designated the Convoy area with then-Assemblymember Todd Gloria, as the “Convoy Pan Asian Cultural and Business Innovation District” in 2020.

This official designation from the City of San Diego allowed the Partnership to work with the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) to install “Convoy Asian Cultural District” freeway signs that direct drivers and visitors to the Convoy area.

“As a native San Diegan and proud Filipino-American, I have spent years advocating for the AAPI community, and seeing the Convoy District’s economic and cultural growth in recent years has been immensely rewarding,” said Councilmember Chris Cate. “As one of San Diego’s top cultural and dining destinations, the Convoy District is now rightly known as the heart of the AAPI community. Branding this impactful area with freeway signs will significantly benefit the local businesses and organizations, and I see it as a celebration of the AAPI community and an investment in a brighter future.”

Thursday on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego, Councilmember Chris Cate explained the fundraising is just the first step, and they are just trying to “recognize what has already happened organically.”

The culinary world in the Convoy District has boomed over the last few years, and that is just the beginning.

RELATED STORY: Community fundraiser launches to install ‘Convoy Asian Cultural District’ freeway signs

The Convoy District published the following video promoting their cause:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KUSI News (@kusinews)