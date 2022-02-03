Councilmember Chris Cate blasts Mayor Gloria’s vaccine mandate for city workers
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In a series of tweets, the lone Republican on San Diego City Council, Chris Cate, blasted Mayor Gloria’s vaccine mandate for city workers and warned of the devastating impact it is having on the San Diego Police Department specifically.
At the moment, SDPD has fewer than 1,900 officers, which Cate says is “frightening and unfair” to San Diegans, and District 6 specifically.
Two months ago, Cate voted against the citywide vaccine mandate “because of its potential effect on our public safety.” Now, Cate says those fears have “come to pass.”
Shockingly, Cate says the San Diego Police Department has “the second lowest staffing levels per 1,000 residents in the country. Since the enactment of the citywide vaccine mandate, we’ve seen 50 SDPD members leave with an additional 37 currently transitioning to local agencies.”
Councilmember Chris Cate will discuss his tweets and the shocking staffing numbers Thursday on KUSI’s Good Evening San Diego.
RELATED STORY: Mayor Todd Gloria takes questions on mandates for California students and SDPD Officers
Thursday, KUSI’s Ed Lenderman asked Mayor Gloria (below) about the staffing shortages caused by his vaccine mandate, but Gloria denied that the mandate is causing them. Instead, Gloria insisted the shortages city workers testing positive for COVID-19 and being forced to quarantine is the reason for the staffing shortage.