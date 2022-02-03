Councilmember Chris Cate blasts Mayor Gloria’s vaccine mandate for city workers

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In a series of tweets, the lone Republican on San Diego City Council, Chris Cate, blasted Mayor Gloria’s vaccine mandate for city workers and warned of the devastating impact it is having on the San Diego Police Department specifically.

At the moment, SDPD has fewer than 1,900 officers, which Cate says is “frightening and unfair” to San Diegans, and District 6 specifically.

Two months ago, Cate voted against the citywide vaccine mandate “because of its potential effect on our public safety.” Now, Cate says those fears have “come to pass.”

Shockingly, Cate says the San Diego Police Department has “the second lowest staffing levels per 1,000 residents in the country. Since the enactment of the citywide vaccine mandate, we’ve seen 50 SDPD members leave with an additional 37 currently transitioning to local agencies.”

Illuminating exchange with @ChiefNisleit this morning. In this past month @SanDiegoPD failed to meet beat staffing 70% of the time in the Northeastern division. — Chris Cate (@chrisjcate) February 2, 2022

Currently @SanDiegoPD has the second lowest staffing levels per 1,000 residents in the country. Since the enactment of the citywide vaccine mandate, we’ve seen 50 SDPD members leave with an additional 37 currently transitioning to local agencies. — Chris Cate (@chrisjcate) February 2, 2022

It will take years for @SanDiegoPD to meet even last year’s staffing levels, much less get to the budgeted 2,036 officers. Major staff losses are expected in FY25 & FY26 due to anticipated retirements, and applications have dipped 25%. — Chris Cate (@chrisjcate) February 2, 2022

Regarding staffing levels, @ChiefNisleit said “This year is definitely a negative.” With noticeable gaps in coverage for San Diego communities, the status quo is not good enough. — Chris Cate (@chrisjcate) February 2, 2022

Two months ago I voiced my concerns about how @SanDiegoPD was operating under minimum staffing levels & how the citywide vaccine mandate would exacerbate our public safety situation. Based on today’s conversation, we have seen those fears come to pass. https://t.co/x4CL1Zxavu — Chris Cate (@chrisjcate) February 2, 2022

Thursday, KUSI’s Ed Lenderman asked Mayor Gloria (below) about the staffing shortages caused by his vaccine mandate, but Gloria denied that the mandate is causing them. Instead, Gloria insisted the shortages city workers testing positive for COVID-19 and being forced to quarantine is the reason for the staffing shortage.