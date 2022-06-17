Councilmember Chris Cate breaks down Mayor Gloria’s ‘Ready to Rebuild’ budget

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Mayor Todd Gloria signed his “Ready to Rebuild” budget on Friday.

The budget, worth over five billion dollars, was unanimously supported by the city council and will begin on July first.

Mayor Gloria outlined some of the key priorities on Friday,

“This budget is the largest infrastructure investment in our city’s history. We’re investing in reliable, sustainable water supplies by funding construction of our Pure Water Project, which will provide half of our region’s water supply by the end of 2035. We’re overhauling our deficient stormwater system so that our neighborhoods are safe from flooding and our beaches and bays are protected from pollution. We’re committed to repaving, fixing and maintaining our streets and addressing the backlog of repairs and faster and smarter than ever before. This ready to rebuild budget tells San Diegans that we care deeply about your quality of life and we want you to feel safe and secure in your neighborhood no matter which neighborhood you live in. We’re doing this by fully funding our public safety services our police officers, our firefighters and our lifeguards. And we’re making sure that they have the equipment they need to do their jobs effectively.”

Councilmember Chris Cate, Budget Committee Chair, joined KUSI’s Matt Prichard on “Good Evening San Diego” to talk more about the “Ready to Rebuild” budget.