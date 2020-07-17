Councilmember Chris Cate introduces a proposal to allow various businesses to operate outside

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The City of San Diego is home to over 40,000 acres of park assets, with over 400 parks, 57 recreation centers, and 26 miles of shoreline.

City Councilmember Chris Cate introduced a proposal to utilize this space, requesting that Parks and recreation staff evaluate the feasibility of allowing organizations to safely operate in public parks. Cate wants to allow temporary outdoor permits for up to 60 days, and waive any associated permit fees that may normally apply.

The various business sectors Cate wants to include are churches, faith-based groups, non-profits, businesses, fitness boot camps, karate classes, yoga studios, salons, and more.

“I want to promote a spirit of entrepreneurship, innovation, and creative solutions in light of the State Mandate and County Public Health Order and allow all businesses, non-profits, and faith-based organizations capable of continuing to operate safely outdoors in public parks, to open in San Diego,” stated Chris Cate, City of San Diego Economic Development & Intergovernmental Relations Committee chair.

On Good Morning San Diego, Cate explained the importance of helping san Diego businesses stay open amid the coronavirus pandemic. Cate acknowledged that the idea is in line with what the City of Poway initiated, and expands on Mayor Faulconer’s current policies to get businesses and organizations operating safely outdoors.

City Councilmember Christ Cate also wished his dad, a retired Highway Patrol Officer and longtime KUSI News viewer a happy birthday!