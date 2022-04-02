Councilmember Chris Cate outraged at the controversial ‘two-lane’ road in Mira Mesa

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Gold Coast Drive in Mira Mesa has been redesigned by the City of San Diego, with one lane in the middle, and bike lanes on both sides.

KUSI’s Dan Plante was out there on Thursday with a huge report saying this is just the latest example of the City’s, “Climate Action Goals Gone Wild.”

Councilmember Chris Cate released this statement on Thursday about the new road design

“We were surprised to see how the new lanes were painted. I’ve requested a briefing from the appropriate City departments to better understand why this decision was made and how we can ensure the safety of drivers and cyclists on this stretch of Gold Coast. I will be keeping close tabs on the issue and sharing updates with the community until all parties are on the same page.”

On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Logan Bynres talked with Councilmember Chris Cate, District 6, about the controversial “two-lane” road in Mira Mesa.

