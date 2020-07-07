Councilmember Chris Cate questions data collected by San Diego County





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – After two weeks of rising COVID-19 cases, San Diego County public health officials have halted all indoor operations in businesses such as bars, restaurants, museums, zoos, cardrooms, theaters and family entertainment centers for three weeks.

San Diego Councilmember Chris Cate would like the County to consider evaluating the data to re-open again on July 20th versus on July 28th.

Cate wrote a letter requesting the change to San Diego County Supervisors and Governor Gavin Newsom.

The council member joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss his letter, “Days, hours, minutes matter for businesses. And, even if it’s a day or days earlier businesses can (re)re-open is better than waiting until the 28th of July, and will help them survive,” said Cate.

Councilmember Chris Cate represents the Sixth District of the City of San Diego which includes the neighborhoods of Clairemont Mesa, Kearny Mesa, Mira Mesa, Miramar, Park Village, and Sorrento Valley.